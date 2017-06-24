Hytrol celebrates 100th birthday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hytrol celebrates 100th birthday

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Hytrol celebrated its owners 100th birthday and 55 years of business in Jonesboro on Saturday.

Many current and former employees came to celebrate.

Community leaders were also at the event, which included food and entertainment for all ages.

The day was about more than celebrating for the company, they also gave back to a community they have called home for 55 years.

The company presented a $100,000 check to Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin.

The check will be donated to six local charities, which will be announced at a later date.

"It's being divided, there's one section for employee matches, so the employees get to pick the charities that they want to donate to,” the company President, David Peacock, said. “So, a portion of it will be to that, and the other remainder of it will be given to a couple of different charities here in Jonesboro.”

Mayor Perrin said he was honored to be a part of the celebration and receive such a generous donation.

"I'm just delighted to be here today, to be with the Hytrol family and again just express what our feelings are on the city of Jonesboro, and the city of Jonesboro, this is a blessed day for Jonesboro because of Hytrol,” Mayor Perrin said.

Peacock said over the years the community has been very good to the business.

He said the city has an incredible local workforce and they are thankful to be a part of this community.

