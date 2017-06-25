Poinsett County deputies get body armor

Poinsett County Deputy E.J. Roach wears the body armor that will be used by deputies. (Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

Poinsett County deputies will soon be wearing new body armor as part of their uniform, Sheriff Kevin Molder said Sunday.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office received a $3,500 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance program.

The grant will cover the purchase of 14 Premier Durus 8000 Body Armor systems.

Molder said the total cost of the vests were $5,447, with the grant paying $3,500 of the cost and the Poinsett County Quorum Court appropriating the remainder.

Molder also said he wanted to thank the Quorum Court for appropriating the money.

