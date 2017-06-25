Jonesboro residents injured in plane crash, FL authorities say

The FAA is investigating the cause of a plane crash Saturday that injured two people from Jonesboro. (Source: WJHG)

A pair of Jonesboro residents were in stable condition after the plane they were in made an emergency landing Saturday in Bay County, Fla.

According to a report from WJHG in Panama City Beach, Fla., James McLeod of Jonesboro, who was the pilot, made the emergency landing around 1 p.m. Saturday in an Aero Commander m200 aircraft.

The Florida Highway Patrol told the station that McLeod was trying to make the landing when the plane lost power for an unknown reason and crashed onto the south shoulder of State Road 20 near State Road 77.

McLeod and a passenger, Erin McLeod, of Jonesboro were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash, WJHG reported.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

