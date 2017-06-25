Arkansas state prison escapee is recaptured in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - An inmate who escaped an Arkansas Department of Corrections work release program has been recaptured.

Department spokesman Solomon Graves says 39-year-old Joel Lane was arrested about 2 a.m. Sunday in Pine Bluff after leading both state troopers and department of correction officials on a foot chase.

Details of the arrest were not immediately released. No injuries are reported.

Graves said Lane left his work release job at a car was in Pine Bluff on Saturday and did not return.

Lane was serving sentences for convictions on drug possession and weapons charges.

