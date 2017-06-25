Arkansas to accept medical marijuana card applications

By TAFI MUKUNYADZI

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Qualifying patients in Arkansas will soon be able to apply for medical marijuana patient cards, but concerns over unauthorized people obtaining the drug still linger.

Applications for registration cards are set to become available Friday. Successful applicants with certain medical conditions will be able to purchase medical marijuana at licensed Arkansas dispensaries. It will cost $50 to apply, and the permits must be renewed annually.

Family Council president Jerry Cox says some qualifying conditions like intractable pain are difficult to medically prove and he fears people could "game" the process and obtain marijuana without truly needing it.

On Friday, the state Medical Marijuana Commission will also accept applications from those hoping to grow or supply marijuana.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.