Reclamation House hosts first anniversary

A program in Jonesboro that helps post-incarceration and drug rehab women celebrated a milestone Sunday with its first anniversary.

Current and former residents of the Reclamation House visited for a reunion and celebration, talking about the successes of the program.

In the past year, 60 women have lived in the home and have worked to rebuild their lives.

Women from all over Arkansas have lived in the transitional home, with the work to help the women motivating the home's executive director, Cathy Frans.

Frans said the opportunity to help women in need has also motivated area residents.

"It is absolutely amazing to see these women that come to us and they're so broken and to give them a bottle of shampoo or a bottle of conditioner or a fresh clean bed to sleep in," Frans said. "Their appreciation, I mean it's so humbling, especially with the community support that we've received."

Two women who have lived in the home said the support they received has helped them to rebuild their lives.

"Now I'm great. My life is perfect. I've got a man that I love and all my grand babies, my kids," Cheryl Kistner said. "So, I'm enjoying life thoroughly."

"I love everybody here, you know they're like my family now, you know, they've been a big part of my life as I'm changing my life, and so, they're a great part of it, I have to come back," Christy Kirby said.

