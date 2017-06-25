Drowning victim's name released

A Greene County man died in a drowning Sunday night in Lake City.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Robert William Hollyfield of Marmaduke was pronounced dead at the scene.

A group of people was reportedly swimming near the Williams Landing, on County Road 988, when Hollyfield went under water and did not come back up.

The incident report stated a deputy was dispatched to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

Hollyfield's body was found around 7:30 p.m. and turned over the to Craighead County coroner.

