Man confirmed dead in drowning - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Man confirmed dead in drowning

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Greene County man died in a drowning Sunday night in Lake City. 

According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, a group of people were swimming near the Williams Landing, on County Road 988, when a man went under water and has not come back up yet. 

It's not clear how long the man was under water before his body was recovered. 

Craighead County Coroner Toby Emerson confirmed the 32-year-old was pronounced dead on scene. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Reclamation House hosts first anniversary

    Reclamation House hosts first anniversary

    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-06-25 22:11:51 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-06-26 02:10:57 GMT
    A group of current and former residents of the Reclamation House in Jonesboro talk Sunday during its first year anniversary reunion. (Source: KAIT)A group of current and former residents of the Reclamation House in Jonesboro talk Sunday during its first year anniversary reunion. (Source: KAIT)

    A program in Jonesboro that helps post-incarceration and drug rehab women celebrated a milestone Sunday with its first anniversary. 

    A program in Jonesboro that helps post-incarceration and drug rehab women celebrated a milestone Sunday with its first anniversary. 

  • breaking

    Man confirmed dead in drowning

    Man confirmed dead in drowning

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:36:36 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:40:54 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Greene County man died in a drowning Sunday night in Lake City. 

    A Greene County man died in a drowning Sunday night in Lake City. 

  • breaking

    Names released in deadly Saturday crash

    Names released in deadly Saturday crash

    Saturday, June 24 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-06-24 19:21:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:46:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Craighead County emergency crews responded to a deadly crash on Highway 18 near Needham Road in Jonesboro. 

    Craighead County emergency crews responded to a deadly crash on Highway 18 near Needham Road in Jonesboro. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly