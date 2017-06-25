Man confirmed dead in drowning

A Greene County man died in a drowning Sunday night in Lake City.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, a group of people were swimming near the Williams Landing, on County Road 988, when a man went under water and has not come back up yet.

It's not clear how long the man was under water before his body was recovered.

Craighead County Coroner Toby Emerson confirmed the 32-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

