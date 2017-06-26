Crews respond to vehicles on fire at tire shop

Police and fire were called to an auto shop Monday after reports of vehicles on fire.

According to Craighead County E911 Dispatch, Bono police and fire units were called to a report of more than one vehicle on fire near the railroad tracks.

It happened at the Bono Tire & Auto, 9762 Highway 63 North.

The railroad was notified for train traffic.

We will have more details about the incident as they become available.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android