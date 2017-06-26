Crews respond to vehicles on fire at tire shop - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews respond to vehicles on fire at tire shop

BONO, AR (KAIT) -

Police and fire were called to an auto shop Monday after reports of vehicles on fire.

According to Craighead County E911 Dispatch, Bono police and fire units were called to a report of more than one vehicle on fire near the railroad tracks.

It happened at the Bono Tire & Auto, 9762 Highway 63 North.

The railroad was notified for train traffic.

We will have more details about the incident as they become available.

