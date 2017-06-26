Fire at tire shop ruled arson - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fire at tire shop ruled arson

BONO, AR (KAIT) -

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office says the fire at Bono Tire & Auto Monday, was intentionally set. 

Police and fire were called to the auto shop on Highway 63 North Monday morning after reports of vehicles on fire.

When crews arrived they found a 1995 pickup truck on fire behind the building.

The owner of the tire shop arrived on scene shortly after and informed deputies that the truck was locked. 

The fire was close to the railroad tracks, so the railroad was notified for train traffic, but no trains were delayed. 

The sheriff's office is still investigating the arson. 

