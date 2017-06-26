Exile coming to the Convo

Exile at the Convo on Sept. 29. (Source: A-State Convocation Center)

A band with a career spanning over 40 years is coming to Jonesboro later this summer.

Exile will play the A-State Convocation Center on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The band will also be joined by Lorrie Morgan, Darryl Worley, and American Idol runner-up Kree Harrison.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are $52 and $32, plus applicable fees.

They can be purchased at the Convo Box Office, at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 870-972-2781 or 888-ASU-FANS.

For more information about events at the Convo, click here.

