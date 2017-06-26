Exile coming to the Convo - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Exile coming to the Convo

Exile at the Convo on Sept. 29. (Source: A-State Convocation Center) Exile at the Convo on Sept. 29. (Source: A-State Convocation Center)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A band with a career spanning over 40 years is coming to Jonesboro later this summer.

Exile will play the A-State Convocation Center on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The band will also be joined by Lorrie Morgan, Darryl Worley, and American Idol runner-up Kree Harrison.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are $52 and $32, plus applicable fees.

They can be purchased at the Convo Box Office, at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 870-972-2781 or 888-ASU-FANS.

For more information about events at the Convo, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Two Paragould men find connection through loss and health struggles

    Two Paragould men find connection through loss and health struggles

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-06-23 16:26:56 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:36:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Region 8 man's loss 20 years ago now has him on a mission to find a kidney donor for his new friend.

    A Region 8 man's loss 20 years ago now has him on a mission to find a kidney donor for his new friend.

  • Exile coming to the Convo

    Exile coming to the Convo

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:12:40 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 8:31 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:31:23 GMT

    Exile will play the A-State Convocation Center on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. The band will also be joined by Lorrie Morgan, Darryl Worley, and American Idol runner-up Kree Harrison.

    Exile will play the A-State Convocation Center on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. The band will also be joined by Lorrie Morgan, Darryl Worley, and American Idol runner-up Kree Harrison.

  • Crews respond to vehicles on fire at tire shop

    Crews respond to vehicles on fire at tire shop

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:58 AM EDT2017-06-26 11:58:09 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 8:05 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:05:40 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Craighead County E911 Dispatch, Bono police and fire units were called to a report of more than one vehicle on fire near the railroad tracks.

    According to Craighead County E911 Dispatch, Bono police and fire units were called to a report of more than one vehicle on fire near the railroad tracks.

    •   
Powered by Frankly