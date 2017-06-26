Man injured in crash between semi, tractor - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man injured in crash between semi, tractor

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -

A crash involving a tractor and a tractor-trailer rig left one man seriously injured.

It happened Sunday just before 11:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 67, south of Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Micheal Moore, 57, of Poplar Bluff was driving a Kubota tractor south and was struck from behind by a 2015 International Conventional.

The tractor overturned.

Moore was taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital with serious injuries.

Semi driver Robert Beakley, 58, of Drasco, AR, was not injured, according to the crash report.

