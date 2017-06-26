23 pounds of pot found in pickup, sheriff says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

23 pounds of pot found in pickup, sheriff says

CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

A couple traveling from Texas made an unexpected stop in the Clay County Detention Center after investigators reported finding more than 23 pounds of pot in their pickup.

Saturday afternoon an Arkansas State Police trooper stopped a Ford F-150 with Texas tags on Highway 67, west of Corning.

The trooper made contact with the driver, 52-year-old Curt Ritchie, and his passenger, 57-year-old Cathy Summer, both of Texas.

After running their information through the Arkansas Crime Information Center, the trooper learned that Summer was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Texas. Ritchie had a suspended driver’s license, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, which reported the stop on social media.

The trooper placed both suspects in custody, then called the sheriff’s office for assistance.

During a search of the couple’s pickup truck, the trooper found 23.4 pounds of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Summer and Ritchie were then taken to the Clay County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

