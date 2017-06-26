JPD: Child taken to hospital tests positive for drugs

Jonesboro police are investigating yet another case of a child being taken to a hospital with drugs in its system.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, Officer Casey Moore responded to a call of a juvenile with controlled substances in her system.

The 25-year-old mother said her 6-year-old daughter was “well and active” at noon, “playing and doing flips inside her apartment.”

The woman said she went to her bedroom to get dressed, leaving the child to play on the floor. When she came out of the room, the mother claimed she found the victim in the bathroom with a bottle of coconut oil.

The mother told Moore she grabbed the bottle out of her daughter’s hands and told her not to play in the bathroom.

That’s when she observed the child looked “drowsy” and was “drooling from the mouth,” the incident report stated.

The child went to the living room, laid down on a pallet of blankets, and “passed out.”

“[The mother] continued getting dressed after seeing [the child] pass out,” Moore reported. “An unknown time later a family member came to [the woman’s] residence and advised something was not right with [the child] and that she needed to go to the hospital."

The mother then took her daughter to St. Bernards where a nurse told Moore they did blood work on the child. The tests found drug classes of tricyclic and benzodiazepine narcotics in the child’s system. Hospital staff then notified the Child Abuse Hot Line.

The mother told Moore she had no idea how her daughter could have controlled substances in her system, saying there were no drugs in the bathroom.

Moore faxed a copy of his report to the Child Abuse Hot Line.

This was the second time in three days that Jonesboro police responded to a child with drugs in its system.

On Wednesday, a teenage couple took a one-year-old baby to St. Bernards because she was “dizzy and acting strange.” A blood test found clonazepam in the infant’s system, the report stated.

