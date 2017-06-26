Sheriff: Woman burgled home, then threatened to kill victims - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff: Woman burgled home, then threatened to kill victims

Rashel Katrina Farnam (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office) Rashel Katrina Farnam (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

A woman faces multiple felony charges after investigators say she broke into a home then threatened to kill the victims.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rashel Katrina Farnam, 30, of Mountain Home on Saturday following a burglary at a home on Old Military Road.

The homeowners told deputies some entered through a sliding back door and stole several firearms, jewelry, and other items.

They named Farnam as a possible suspect.

Deputies began searching for her, and developed additional evidence linking her to the burglary, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Investigators found her later that day and took her in for questioning.

According to the report, Farnam was “uncooperative and made threats in the presence of investigators that she was going to kill the victims.”

Detectives arrested Farnam and took her to the Baxter County Detention Center where she was jailed on suspicion of residential burglary, theft of property, and terroristic threatening.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond awaiting a July 6 appearance in circuit court.

