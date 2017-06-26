Habitat for Humanity receives over $1 million to help multiple families

A sizable grant to Habitat for Humanity will help several families build a future in the years to come.

In the next four years, at least 12 families will be able to afford new housing through a $1.08 million grant to the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, according to a news release from Bill Campbell, Jonesboro director of communications.

The grant was one of six awarded to Habitat for Humanity affiliates across Arkansas by the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Also, the grant will tie into the creation of a land bank. It will allow individuals to donate land or the city could purchase land in neighborhoods city-wide for use by Habitat for Humanity.

The news release states that Habitat for Humanity has built homes in North Jonesboro and the West End. But with a land bank, the organization could build homes across the city.

Habitat Executive Director Micheal Sullivan said the organization has "a hand up, not a handout" mission.

“The homeowners we partner with still have to have a need for housing, must help build the home, and lastly have to pay a no-interest mortgage,” Sullivan said.

