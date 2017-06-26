ABC nixes private club application following numerous objections - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ABC nixes private club application following numerous objections

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

The director of Arkansas’s Alcoholic Beverage Control gave the go-ahead to two private club permit applicants but refused a third’s after receiving numerous objections.

During the ABC’s June 21 meeting in Little Rock, Director Mary Robin Casteel refused a new private club permit submitted by Alisha A. Jones of El Almacen of Searcy, 1805 East Race.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s website, Mayor David Morris and White County Sheriff Ricky Shourd objected to the private club. Aldermen Dale W. Brown, Mary Ann Arnett, and J.R. Howard; as well as City Council Member Mike Chulenburg and Justice of the Peace for District 12 Joel Pritchett, also submitted objections.

Eric Webb, Searcy’s chief of police, had no objections.

The ABC also reported receiving 230 letters and 60 petition signatures opposing the permit, compared to 227 letters and 32 petition signatures in support.

During that same meeting, Casteel approved the following private club applications:

  • Colton’s Steakhouse & Grill, 1553 St. Louis Street, Batesville: Private club-new. No objections
  • The Trophy Room at Fiesty B’s, 160 Greene 721 Road, Paragould: Private club-new, restaurant beer & wine combination replacement. No objections received from public officials.

