Sheriff: Theft suspects found in closet, stolen truck

Two people suspected of stealing a truck and other items were arrested during a multi-agency investigation.

Heather Wilbanks,24, and Trevor Lung, 23, were arrested at a Trumann home in the 1800-block of W. Main Extended on Sunday.

Deputies with the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Trumann Police Department found a stolen 2007 Dodge pick-up truck from Greene County, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder. The truck had a license plate on it that was stolen from Brookland.

In addition, a 2010 Alumacraft boat and trailer hooked to the truck was taken from Jonesboro.

Officers found Wilbanks sitting in the stolen truck. A search of the pickup, according to Molder, yielded suspected meth and a syringe.

Wilbanks told officers Lung had been driving the truck and was inside the home.

After talking with one of the residents, Molder said officers learned Lung was a parolee and that he was inside.

Lung was found hiding in a closet. The sheriff said a syringe fell from Lung's person after he was ordered out of the closet.

Wilbanks was arrested for theft by receiving less than $25,000 but more than $5,000; possession of meth; and possession of drug paraphernalia. A judge set her bond at $50,000.

Lung was arrested for theft by receiving less than $25,000 but more than $5,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a bond of $100,000.

Both suspects will appear in Poinsett County Circuit Court on July 26.

Molder said his office is actively investigating this incident along with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office and the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

