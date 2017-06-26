ABC director: Disaster preparedness store can sell wine

In addition to MREs and BDUs, the owners of a Cave City disaster preparedness store can now sell wine.

Mary Robin Casteel, director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control, approved a small farm wine retail permit last week for Disaster/Survival Readiness, 906 Highway 167.

The decision came after the ABC received no objections from public officials.

Casteel also approved the following applications during the June 21 meeting:

Steav’s Short Stop , 241 North Service Rd., Blytheville: Beer off-premises and small farm wine-retail replacement.

, 241 North Service Rd., Blytheville: Beer off-premises and small farm wine-retail replacement. On the Run #5 , 901 South College, Mountain Home: Beer off-premises and small farm wine-retail replacement.

, 901 South College, Mountain Home: Beer off-premises and small farm wine-retail replacement. Nick’s One Stop #11 , 1600 Malcolm, Newport: Beer off-premises replacement.

, 1600 Malcolm, Newport: Beer off-premises replacement. Dollar General Store #3886 , 305 Highway 463 South, Trumann: Beer off-premises and small farm wine retail transfer of location.

, 305 Highway 463 South, Trumann: Beer off-premises and small farm wine retail transfer of location. The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant , 1918 Red Wolf Blvd., Jonesboro: Private club change of manager

, 1918 Red Wolf Blvd., Jonesboro: Private club change of manager Osceola Exxon , 900 West Keiser, Osceola: Beer off-premises and small farm wine retail change of manager

, 900 West Keiser, Osceola: Beer off-premises and small farm wine retail change of manager Manila Exxon , 261 Highway 18 East, Manila: Beer off-premises and small farm wine retail change of manager

, 261 Highway 18 East, Manila: Beer off-premises and small farm wine retail change of manager Lounge 418 , 418 West Ash St., Blytheville: On-premises wine and beer replacement. Conditional upon copy of clearance letter from Department of Finance & Administration.

, 418 West Ash St., Blytheville: On-premises wine and beer replacement. Conditional upon copy of clearance letter from Department of Finance & Administration. Tran’s Quickstop, 1909 East Kingshighway, Paragould: Beer off-premises new. Conditional upon installation of a telephone with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.

