2 hospitalized following Monday morning crash

A collision Monday morning sent two people to the hospital.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 61, just north of Missouri Highway 80 in New Madrid County.

Larry D. Polk, 68, of Matthews had slowed to make a right-hand turn when a 2010 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Stephen M. Wagley, 44, of Portageville struck his 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan in the rear, according to the crash report.

Ambulances took both men to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with unspecified moderate injuries.

