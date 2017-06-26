2 hospitalized following Monday morning crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

2 hospitalized following Monday morning crash

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
NEW MADRID CO., MO (KAIT) - -

A collision Monday morning sent two people to the hospital.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 61, just north of Missouri Highway 80 in New Madrid County.

Larry D. Polk, 68, of Matthews had slowed to make a right-hand turn when a 2010 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Stephen M. Wagley, 44, of Portageville struck his 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan in the rear, according to the crash report.

Ambulances took both men to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with unspecified moderate injuries.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:39:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:52:52 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

  • Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:43:58 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

  • Farmers, congressman work to combat vulture problem

    Farmers, congressman work to combat vulture problem

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:02:06 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:11:21 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A United State Congressman is working to help Region 8 farmers who have been dealing with a big problem lately: losing cattle to black vultures.

    A United State Congressman is working to help Region 8 farmers who have been dealing with a big problem lately: losing cattle to black vultures.

    •   
Powered by Frankly