US Army Corps plans to repair levee holes in Arkansas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (AP) - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials are expected to begin repairing nine sections of a levee along the Black River in northeast Arkansas that was damaged by floods last month.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that emergency workers are making plans to cover the holes in case of torrential rains such as the ones in May that caused record river levels in Pocahontas.



Plans include installing meshed "baskets" in the holes and filling them with soil, sand and rocks to stop flooding.



Running Water Levee District member Don Cox says the cost to repair the levee is estimated to be about $2 million.



The levee system was built in 1939 to protect farmland along the Black River. In the last nine years, the levee system has broken three times.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

