US Army Corps plans to repair levee holes in Arkansas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

US Army Corps plans to repair levee holes in Arkansas

Levee breach in Randolph Co. (Source: KAIT) Levee breach in Randolph Co. (Source: KAIT)

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (AP) - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials are expected to begin repairing nine sections of a levee along the Black River in northeast Arkansas that was damaged by floods last month.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that emergency workers are making plans to cover the holes in case of torrential rains such as the ones in May that caused record river levels in Pocahontas.
    
Plans include installing meshed "baskets" in the holes and filling them with soil, sand and rocks to stop flooding.
    
Running Water Levee District member Don Cox says the cost to repair the levee is estimated to be about $2 million.
    
The levee system was built in 1939 to protect farmland along the Black River. In the last nine years, the levee system has broken three times.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:39:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:52:52 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

  • Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:43:58 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

  • Farmers, congressman work to combat vulture problem

    Farmers, congressman work to combat vulture problem

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:02:06 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:11:21 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A United State Congressman is working to help Region 8 farmers who have been dealing with a big problem lately: losing cattle to black vultures.

    A United State Congressman is working to help Region 8 farmers who have been dealing with a big problem lately: losing cattle to black vultures.

    •   
Powered by Frankly