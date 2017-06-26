You might hear thunder later tonight, watch Ryan's forecast

Monday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)
JPD: Child taken to hospital tests positive for drugs
Sheriff: Theft suspects found in closet, stolen truck
Judge denies request to revoke bond for former Mississippi Co., MO sheriff
Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:
Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads
Authorities are urging caution around one area following a drowning over the weekend. Jordan Howington talks with authorities about the location on Region 8 News.
A small town is looking to crack down on recent crime. Find out what their plans are by watching Region 8 News tonight.
Later tonight you might notice some thunder and some rain moving through. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.
Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.
The Bachelorette, 7 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud, 9 p.m.
Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.
American Ninja Warrior, 7 p.m.
Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, 9 p.m.
Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.
Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.
Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.