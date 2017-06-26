You might hear thunder later tonight, watch Ryan's forecast

Monday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

JPD: Child taken to hospital tests positive for drugs

Sheriff: Theft suspects found in closet, stolen truck

Judge denies request to revoke bond for former Mississippi Co., MO sheriff

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Caution raised about location after drowning

Authorities are urging caution around one area following a drowning over the weekend. Jordan Howington talks with authorities about the location on Region 8 News.

Cutting down on crime

A small town is looking to crack down on recent crime. Find out what their plans are by watching Region 8 News tonight.

Showers, thunder possible tonight

Later tonight you might notice some thunder and some rain moving through. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

The Bachelorette, 7 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior, 7 p.m.

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, 9 p.m.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.



Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.