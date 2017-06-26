You might hear thunder later tonight, watch Ryan's forecast - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

You might hear thunder later tonight, watch Ryan's forecast

(Source: Region 8 News) (Source: Region 8 News)

Monday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

  • Trending

JPD: Child taken to hospital tests positive for drugs

Sheriff: Theft suspects found in closet, stolen truck

Judge denies request to revoke bond for former Mississippi Co., MO sheriff

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

  • Caution raised about location after drowning

Authorities are urging caution around one area following a drowning over the weekend. Jordan Howington talks with authorities about the location on Region 8 News.

  • Cutting down on crime

A small town is looking to crack down on recent crime. Find out what their plans are by watching Region 8 News tonight.

  • Showers, thunder possible tonight

Later tonight you might notice some thunder and some rain moving through. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

  • Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

The Bachelorette, 7 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud, 9 p.m.

  • Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior, 7 p.m.

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, 9 p.m.


Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly