Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressman Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman announced that 11 airports will receive $5.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for facility upgrades and expansions.

Kirk Field Airport in Paragould will receive $161,511 to purchase eight acres of land. It will also receive an additional $180,000 grant to conduct a master plan study to show current and future needs of the airport.

Other airports receiving funding are:

Arkadelphia: Dexter B Florence Memorial Airport will receive $49,500 to conduct a study to identify options for improving drainage on the airport.

Bentonville: Bentonville Municipal Airport will receive $1,496,258 for taxiway construction.

De Queen: J Lynn Helms Sevier County Airport will receive $82,581 to rehabilitate the apron.

Fayetteville: Drake Field Airport will receive $135,000 to widen the taxiway.

Hope: Hope Municipal Airport will receive $90,000 to conduct a study to identify solutions to improve airport drainage.

Little Rock: Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport will receive $2,250,498 to construct new runways and reconstruct runway lighting systems.

Magnolia: Magnolia Municipal Airport will receive $338,531 to construct a runway and install runway lighting systems.

Morrilton: Morrilton Municipal Airport will receive $312,848 to rehabilitate the runway.

Mount Ida: Bearce Airport will receive $232,696 to rehabilitate the apron.

Ozark: Ozark-Franklin County Airport will receive $168,891 to construct a taxiway.

