Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

JONESBORO, AR

Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

The victim was taking care of Jennifer Holt’s dog when the attack happened Sunday afternoon in the 1100-block of Vine.

The victim said she and the animal had just returned from a walk when she bent down to pick up his trash. That’s when she said the dog turned around and lunged at her face, the incident report stated.

The woman was taken by ambulance to St. Bernards for treatment for a bite to her upper lip.

JAC Officer Matt Gragg went to the hospital and spoke with the victim then contacted Holt, who was unavailable at the time. He told her she would be cited for harboring a vicious dog and gave her a court date of June 28.

Gragg collected the dog and took it to animal control.

The breed of the dog was not given in the police report. 

