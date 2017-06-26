Paragould man injured in MO boating incident

A Paragould man suffered serious injuries this past weekend in a Missouri boating incident.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Doniphan Boat Ramp on the Current River, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The MSHP report stated 30-year-old Randy Hembrey was injured when he fell within an unknown boat.

A MSHP spokesperson told Region 8 News that Hembrey was in the water and was picked up by the unknown boat driver. They are not sure if Hembrey fell or was pushed. He was found, injured, on the shore.

Before troopers could arrive, the boat and its driver had left the scene.

An ambulance took Hembrey to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

MSHP says the case is still under investigation.

