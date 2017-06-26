Thousands to visit Piggott for July 4th event

The city of Piggott is preparing for their 90th Fourth of July Picnic.

According to Mayor Jim Poole, people from all over the state come to the event, which begins on July 3rd.

“We have approximately, three to five thousand people coming into town this week,” he said. “A lot of it during this week is an annual homecoming for people.”

Poole said the event has something for all ages and also serves as a fundraiser for a local cemetery.

He said it also brings in a generous amount of revenue for the town.

“It’s a little economic boost for our city,” he said.

The event will begin with a carnival on July 3 and the following day, a celebration of Independence Day will continue.

The town will host their annual parade at 9 a.m. on July 4th, with fireworks following at Liberty Park at 10:30 p.m.

“People locally show up, and from all over the United States they come back home,” said Poole.

