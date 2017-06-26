Fourth of July event raises money for cemetery

Next week, Piggott will play host to thousands of visitors for their annual Fourth of July event.

The event will not only serve as an economic boost for the town, but it also raises money for Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The event has been the main fundraiser for the cemetery for 90 years.

“The basis of it was to fund the cemetery association,” said Cemetery Association President Fred Ort. “Fourth of July picnic will bring in probably gross, 60 or 70 thousand.”

The money raised at the event helps with cemetery upkeep for the next year.

“Without that, we would be without funds and we could not operate,” said Ort.

He says the cemetery will net about $20,000 to help with upkeep for the course of the year.

