A-State Men’s Basketball set to participate in Indiana Tip-Off Classic

BLOOMINGTON, IN (A-State) – The non-conference schedule for Arkansas State men’s basketball is coming together with the announcement of the 2017 Indiana Tip-Off Classic.

A-State is among five teams in the field for this event. Indiana along with South Florida, Eastern Michigan and Howard. The Red Wolves will visit Eastern Michigan (Nov. 16), Indiana (Nov. 22) and South Florida (Nov. 24) while playing host to Howard (Nov. 20).

The full non-conference schedule and complete Sun Belt Conference schedule will be released at a later date.

2017 Indiana Tip-Off Classic (Arkansas State Opponents)

Thu. Nov. 16 at Eastern Michigan

Mon. Nov. 20 Howard

Wed. Nov. 22 at Indiana

Fri. Nov. 24 at South Florida