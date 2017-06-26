JPD: Suspect threatens girlfriend with knife

A Jonesboro man is under arrest for allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a knife.

Dearies T. Smith appeared in Craighead County District Court on Monday, June 26 on three felony charges.

A probable cause affidavit states Smith was home with his girlfriend Friday, June 23, when he “became enraged with her.”

Court documents state Smith grabbed the victim by the neck and shoved her into the wall. He also allegedly twisted a “previously injured arm” behind her back.

“As [victim] tried to get away from Smith, he shoved her to the floor and pulled out a knife and told her he would cut her if she said anything,” court documents state.

At the same time, a roommate was attempting to get Smith to open the door to check on the victim.

“[Victim] stayed quiet and Smith began to use an illegal controlled substance,” the affidavit states.

Smith’s girlfriend tried to leave again. That’s when Smith allegedly grabbed her, started hitting her, and put a knife to her neck.

Court documents state Smith threatened to “stab the f*** out of her” and then kill himself.

Smith, who is already on felony probation for aggravated assault on a family or household member, now faces more charges.

A judge found probable cause to charge him with aggravated assault on a family or household member; terroristic threatening; and false imprisonment.

Due to Smith’s history of domestic abuse, a judge set his bond at $200,000 cash or surety.

A no contact order between Smith and his girlfriend was also established.

Smith is set to appear in court again on July 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android