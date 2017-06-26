Sawed-off shotgun, stolen handgun found during parole search

While investigating reports of child abuse, Jonesboro police found a sawed-off shotgun and a stolen handgun, authorities said Monday.

On Sunday, June 25, officers with the Jonesboro Police Department assisted Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children in making contact with Irasema Arzola and Francisco Cordova at a home in the 200-block of Nisbett.

“While investigating the allegations, it was discovered that Cordova was on parole,” court documents state.

Officers then began a parole search of the home.

“During this search, a sawed-off shotgun was located in a dresser drawer in the main bedroom wrapped in an article of clothing,” a probable cause affidavit states. “Also located in the search was a small black handgun hidden under the mattress of the main bedroom.”

Officers ran the serial numbers of the weapons through dispatch. That’s when officers learned the handgun was reported stolen out of Poinsett County, police said.

Officers also reportedly found a pipe with suspected marijuana residue in another bedroom.

Arzola told officers both guns and the marijuana pipe belonged to her. She stated Cordova didn’t have knowledge of anything, police said.

“She then advised officers on scene to the exact location where each item was located further corroborating her story,” court documents state.

A judge found probable cause to charge Arzola with theft by receiving; criminal use of a prohibited weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Her bond was set at $2,500. Her next court appearance is July 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android