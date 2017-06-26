A-State, Centennial Bank to break ground on Welcome Center - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State, Centennial Bank to break ground on Welcome Center

The proposed A-State Welcome Center on Aggie Road (Source: Arkansas State University) The proposed A-State Welcome Center on Aggie Road (Source: Arkansas State University)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Officials with Arkansas State University and Centennial Bank will be in Jonesboro Tuesday to break ground on a new welcome center on campus. 

According to a media release, the 3,833-square-foot welcome center will be built at the corner of Aggie Road and Red Wolf Boulevard. The welcome center will also host a Centennial Bank branch, officials said. 

Both university and bank officials are supportive of the project, which will serve as a new entrance to the Jonesboro campus. 

“Arkansas State University is vitally important to our community and region.  We are excited to further our support of Arkansas State by expanding our presence on the A-State Jonesboro campus," the bank's NEA Division President, Deana Osment, said. 

“We are so appreciative of Centennial Bank for their continued support of Arkansas State University”, Arkansas State University System President Dr. Charles L. Welch said. “This public-private partnership is another example of our commitment to a strong working relationship with the communities we serve. This Welcome Center will benefit thousands of future students and their families, and we are so thankful for Centennial Bank's contribution to this exciting new facility on our beautiful campus.”

