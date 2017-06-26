City mourns loss of community leader

The community of Blytheville is mourning the loss of a well-known man, Ken Jackson.

The 53 year-old-man was killed in an head-on collision on Highway18 over the weekend.

Several people in the area said Ken Jackson was very involved in the community. David Lyttle with the Mississippi County Arts Council said he worked with Jackson at the Ritz Theater for almost 12 years.

Lyttle said Jackson was the type of person who would do anything for anybody.

Jackson served as a dispatcher for the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, a security guard for the city's Walmart, and an assistant director for the Arts Council.

Lyttle said Jackson was an overall positive role model for Blytheville.

“In addition to being involved here with the arts council, he also volunteered a lot of his time with the local community theater group," he said. He performed in plays. He directed plays. He developed programs and things like that for them.”

Lyttle said the majority of Jackson's involvement with the community was on his own time and not at his expense. Ken Jackson leaves behind a wife and five children. "He and his wife owned a bookstore and he would take used books two times a month and go to every free lending library in the county and restock it for them for people," he said. "Everybody he met he remembered. And everybody the he knew, knew they could call Ken and that he would take care of whatever they needed help with." A memorial for Ken Jackson will be held Wednesday night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ritz, located at 306 West Main Street, in Blytheville, for anyone to come out and honor him.

