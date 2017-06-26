City officials, residents work together to stop crime

Arbyrd city officials are cracking down on crime and residents want to get involved too.

It has been a busy month for the police department.

City Clerk Flora Smith said they have had several recent burglaries and a theft.

“We are not used to this crime,” Smith said.

The city is adding more police protection.

The plan is to increase police visibility on the streets this summer to deter crime.

“One deterrent is the criminals have been arrested, and as people try to get into trouble and see more police presence, they are going to think twice,” Smith said.

Residents are also fed up with the crime.

At a recent council meeting, some expressed their thoughts to the city about getting a neighborhood watch program.

Mayor Jeff Wilson is considering the idea.

Smith is currently looking into different neighborhood watch programs.

Residents believe with that type of program, it will keep people off the streets at night.

“A curfew would probably help a lot,” Eddy Ward, an Arbyrd man said. “They close here around 9 p.m. and there's a lot of kids on the streets after 9 p.m. So, it would probably be a good idea if they had that.”

