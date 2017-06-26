County seeks new road for Big River Steel

Mississippi County officials are working on a project to bring a billion dollar expansion to Big River Steel.

According to District 22 State Senator Dave Wallace, they are working with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department on building a six and a half mile road by Big River Steel, straight to the interstate.

Wallace said the new road will limit traffic jams for big trucks that have to pass through Wilson or Osceola.

He said it is estimated that truck drivers using the road will make 80,000 trips a year; which is also a safety hazard for 18-wheelers because of a tight turn from Highway 61 to Highway 18.

However, the planned road will cost $30 million.

But, Wallace said it's worth the cost; because the new road will also bring in 500 jobs which will pay $75,000 or more a year from Big River Steel.

"This road is key," he said. "Because we got to have the infrastructure. If we're going to have the jobs. If we're going to bring inner street into the Delta, to Northeast Arkansas we got to have the infrastructure to support that and it's 6.5 miles to the interstate."

Wallace said they're in the planning stages of rebuilding the new road.

He said once they finish negotiating with state officials, they will move forward with the project.

