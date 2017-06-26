Man with head injury claims he set own house on fire

Lawrence County sheriff's deputies took a man into custody after he walked into a diner with a head injury and claimed he set his own house on fire.

The Ravenden Fire Department said the man showed up at the Greyhound Diner on Highway 63 in Imboden, bleeding from his head around 12:35 p.m. Monday.

Emergency crews tried to help him, but he reportedly became uncooperative and law enforcement stepped in.

When he was detained, he claimed he had set his own home on fire.

Crews from the Imboden Volunteer Fire Department, Ravenden Fire Department, and Black Rock Volunteer Fire Department later went to the home in the 200 block of North Kentucky.

Fire crews said they saw smoke coming from the attic when they arrived.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, but the house suffered heavy amounts of damage.

The suspect was taken to the Lawrence Memorial Hospital for a health and mental evaluation.

No other injuries were reported from the fire.

The suspect's name was withheld, pending the filing of formal charges.

