City dodges information error during audit

In an effort to address a decade-old information error, Mayor Harold Perrin has organized a special meeting for June 27 at 5:30 p.m.

According to a release, the error could have potentially cost the city of Jonesboro significantly as it relates to penalties.

Jason Ratliff, the new IT director, was credited with alerting the city of the finding. The audit uncovered that in 2008, the previous IT director didn’t buy enough Microsoft software licenses. With the assistance of Angle, a third-party software management engagement system, Ratliff received a report on May 31 detailing the director’s lack of licenses for Microsoft software.

On June 8, Ratliff spoke with representatives at Microsoft and Angle Point to address the shortage.

On June 13, he received an amendment to the city’s contract stating that it needed to be upgraded from 2016 MS Office Standard licenses to MS Professional licenses to compensate for the unpurchased ones in 2008.

Ultimately, Microsoft agreed to apply funds spent on last year’s upgrades to that price leaving the city a remaining balance of $127, 686, which must be approved by the council. The city is required to approve the settlement by the end of Microsoft’s fiscal year on June 30 to receive the credit.

In addition to finding the error, Ratliff also identified several ways to not only enhance operations but also save the city of Jonesboro money across all departments.

