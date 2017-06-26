City dodges information error during audit

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Students on college campuses in Missouri will not see concealed carry weapons on campus in July.
Students on college campuses in Missouri will not see concealed carry weapons on campus in July.
In an effort to address a decade-old information error, Mayor Harold Perrin has organized a special meeting for June 27 at 5:30 p.m.
In an effort to address a decade-old information error, Mayor Harold Perrin has organized a special meeting for June 27 at 5:30 p.m.
Summers out which means more kids are outside playing, but more speeders are out as well.
Summers out which means more kids are outside playing, but more speeders are out as well.
Officials with Arkansas State University and Centennial Bank will be in Jonesboro Tuesday to break ground on a new welcome center on campus.
Officials with Arkansas State University and Centennial Bank will be in Jonesboro Tuesday to break ground on a new welcome center on campus.
The community of Blytheville is mourning the loss of a very well-known man, Ken Jackson... The 53 year-old-man was killed in an head-on collision on Hwy 18 over the weekend. Several people in the area said Ken Jackson was very involved in the community. David Lyttle with the Arts Council in Mississippi County said he worked with Jackson at the Ritz Theater for almost 12 years. Lyttle said Jackson was the type of person who would do anything for anybody....
The community of Blytheville is mourning the loss of a very well-known man, Ken Jackson... The 53 year-old-man was killed in an head-on collision on Hwy 18 over the weekend. Several people in the area said Ken Jackson was very involved in the community. David Lyttle with the Arts Council in Mississippi County said he worked with Jackson at the Ritz Theater for almost 12 years. Lyttle said Jackson was the type of person who would do anything for anybody....
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.