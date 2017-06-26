Residents worry about local swimming hole - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Residents worry about local swimming hole

Williams Landing in Craighead County (Source: KAIT) Williams Landing in Craighead County (Source: KAIT)
LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A drowning over the weekend has residents near a swimming spot in Craighead County concerned that swimming there should be forbidden.

"I hope that the Arkansas Game and Fish does something about this to where there's not another family sitting there in the near future... just like they were yesterday," Gary Cooper said. 

Both residents and authorities said Monday that swimming in the Williams Landing area is dangerous, with several people dying there.

A Greene County man died Sunday in a drowning at Williams Landing. 

Captain Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office said the issue is compounded due to everything from vehicles to washing machines being dumped in the water.  

Cooper said he has seen drownings happen in the area, with families facing tragedy while rescuers search for missing people. 

According to Keith Stephens of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, wildlife officers in the region are not aware of banning swimming the area. Stephens referred questions on the issue to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in Memphis. 

The federal agency has authority over the river.

Attempts to reach the Memphis office Monday were not successful. 

