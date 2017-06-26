At 10: Baseball tournament headed back to Region 8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Baseball tournament headed back to Region 8

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: A big baseball tournament is headed back to Paragould. Japhanie Gray tells us how some are excited about the possible economic benefits.

Plus, a Lawrence County man was hospitalized after he showed up to a restaurant bleeding, saying he caught his own house on fire.

And, a South Carolina couple welcomed a big bundle of joy. You won't believe this birth weight. Hear tonight at 10.

  • White House warns Syria's Assad against chemical attack

    The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

  • Cal Ripken Regional Tournament headed to Paragould

    The 2017 Cal Ripken 10-Year-Old Southwest Regional Tournament is making its way to Paragould for the first time in over a decade.

  • Residents worry about local swimming hole

    A drowning over the weekend has residents near a swimming spot in Craighead County concerned that swimming there should be forbidden.

