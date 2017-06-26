Redbirds short against Oklahoma City, 3-2

Memphis, TN (Redbirds) – Zac Gallen struck out eight in his Triple-A debut and Nick Martini was 3-for-4 with two RBI, but the Memphis Redbirds lost a 3-2 contest to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) Monday night at AutoZone Park.

Gallen, who arrived from Double-A Springfield earlier in the day, was a third round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals just one season ago. He struck out eight without a walk in 5.0 innings Monday night, but he allowed three runs in the third inning which proved to be the difference in the game. He faced the minimum in three other innings and was otherwise unblemished.

Martini brought the Redbirds (46-30) within a run with a two-run single with two away in the seventh, but the Redbirds went down in order in the eighth and ninth to finish the game.

Josh Zeid, Ryan Sherriff, and Miguel Socolovich worked 4.0 innings of relief without a run. Socolovich needed just six pitches in a perfect ninth inning.

The Redbirds have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since June 6 and 7 at New Orleans.

The Redbirds and Dodgers (43-32) continue their four-game series tomorrow night at 7:05.