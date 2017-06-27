Rain moving through: Justin's tracking the path on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Showers, some heavy, are moving through the area this morning.

Meteorologist Justin Logan has where and when the rain is coming down.

Watch GMR8 for his entire forecast and maybe pack an umbrella if you're heading out early.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android