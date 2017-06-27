AR ranks high in poor rural roads, deadly crashes - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AR ranks high in poor rural roads, deadly crashes

(Source: TRIP) (Source: TRIP)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas ranks in the top 10 for having both rural roads in poor condition and the highest percentage of deadly accidents on rural roads, according to a national transportation research group.

The Road Information Program (TRIP) released a report Tuesday which looked at the rural roads and bridges across the U.S.

Arkansas ranks 9th in the condition of rural roads within the state because it has about 22 percent in poor condition. On the other hand, Missouri ranked 11th for having 21 percent of roads in poor condition.

More than two deaths for every 100 million vehicle miles of travel places the Natural State in 10th place for fatality rates on rural roads.

Missouri didn’t place in the top 25 for fatality rates, but unlike Arkansas, the Show-Me State did land 11th place for the state of its rural bridges.

The report states 14 percent of Missouri’s rural bridges are deficient.

TRIP released the report because it states there’s a need for better funding for these rural roads.

