Man arrested after threatening to harm officer

An officer used a stun gun on a suspect accused of threatening him following a pursuit.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield released details about the June 24 incident on the department's Facebook page.

Officer Josh Carter responded to a report of a white Ford Crown Victoria driving erratically and nearly running over a woman on Missouri Street.

Carter found the car and tried to stop it on Barger Street.

However, the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Antoine Mayberry of Steele, refused to stop. A pursuit took place until the car pulled into a driveway on State Street.

According to Stanfield, Mayberry made "verbal threats toward the officer" to physically harm him.

As Carter attempted to arrest Mayberry, the man reportedly resisted and the officer deployed his stun gun.

Mayberry was arrested and taken to the Pemiscot County Jail.

A warrant was issued against Mayberry for first-degree assault and a cash-only bond was set at $50,000. Stanfield stated additional charges against Mayberry are pending.

