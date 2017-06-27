Police investigating restaurant armed robbery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police investigating restaurant armed robbery

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

Shortly before midnight Monday, a Hispanic male, approximately 19 years of age, robbed the Sonic on East Race Street in Searcy.

Police say the man was armed with a black handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video.

According to Officer Terri Lee, public information officer for the Searcy Police Department, the suspect was wearing a black sweater or shirt with his hair pulled up into a bun.

Anyone with information on this alleged crime should call the police department at 501-268-3531.

