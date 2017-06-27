Police investigating restaurant armed robbery

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

Shortly before midnight Monday, a Hispanic male, approximately 19 years of age, robbed the Sonic on East Race Street in Searcy.

Police say the man was armed with a black handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video.

According to Officer Terri Lee, public information officer for the Searcy Police Department, the suspect was wearing a black sweater or shirt with his hair pulled up into a bun.

Anyone with information on this alleged crime should call the police department at 501-268-3531.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android