UPDATE: Suspect in Sonic hold-up arrested

Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

Easton Slade Puszewski, 19, of Searcy is accused of robbing the Sonic on East Race Street in Searcy shortly after before midnight Monday.

Police say he was armed with a black handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

After reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, officers developed Puszewski as a suspect.

They arrested him Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated robbery. He's being held on a $15,000 bond, according to Officer Terri Lee, public information officer for the Searcy Police Department.

