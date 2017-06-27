Driver dead in crash, explosion at overpass - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Driver dead in crash, explosion at overpass

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.

The overpass on Interstate 555 was compromised following a semi-truck explosion. It is in danger of collapsing.

JPD Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes tells Region 8 News the driver took a direct hit to the concrete bridge support.

The cause of the crash and the driver's name have not yet been released by police.

Avoid I-555 at Harrisburg Road.

The northbound lane is shut down from the Stadium exit to the Southwest Drive exit, according to Jonesboro E-911.

Damage can be seen under the overpass.

Jonesboro police confirmed there were at least three explosions. A fire at the scene is under control.

Bridge inspectors are on the way to look at the overpass, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

