Driver identified in overpass explosion, detours on I-555/Harrisburg Rd

A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.

The overpass on Interstate 555 was compromised following a semi-truck explosion.

Jackie Becker, 57, of Jonesboro died in the crash, according to a news release from Jonesboro police.

Police stated Becker was driving north on the interstate when the rig struck a bridge support for the overpass. JPD Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes tells Region 8 News the driver took a direct hit to the concrete bridge support.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.

Due to the crash, the northbound lanes at the crash site are closed. However, a detour will be established to exit off I-555 just before the crash site then traffic will re-enter the interstate at the on-ramp.

Jonesboro police are not allowing anyone to travel over or under the northbound lane side of the overpass.

The southbound lane on I-555 is open.

Damage can be seen under the overpass.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department is inspecting the bridge and will develop a plan for necessary road repairs.

Jonesboro police confirmed there were at least three explosions. A fire at the scene is under control.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away.

