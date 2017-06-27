Southbound lanes open on I-555 after semi crash, explosion - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Southbound lanes open on I-555 after semi crash, explosion

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The southbound lanes of Interstate 555 at the Harrisburg Road overpass are back open following a semi crash and explosion.

However, the northbound lanes remain closed.

