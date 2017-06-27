Men accused of forging over $14,400 in checks

Two men were arrested after police say their checks didn't check out at local banks.

Capt. Scott Adams with Blytheville police states 45-year-old Danny Baugus of Paragould and Michael Turner were arrested in connection with counterfeit checks passed at several Farmers Bank locations in the area.

The pair is accused of passing $14,407.90 in checks against Lammers Farms.

Turner was arrested in Tennessee on June 21 and is awaiting extradition to Craighead County on warrants, according to Adams.

He will also be brought to Blytheville at a later date for an arraignment.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android