Arkansas corrections board approves parole, probation plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections has approved a new plan on where to send some parole and probation violators under a law passed this year by the Legislature.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2tiBvFw ) reports that the proposal was pushed through Monday by board chairman Benny Magness with input from the Arkansas Community of Correction and the Department of Correction.



The Legislature passed a law this year that aims to divert certain offenders from prison in an attempt to reduce overcrowding.



But despite those efforts Magness says the inmate population will continue to grow.



The board's plan states parole violators considered to be a "threat to the community" would be sent to prison and wouldn't be eligible to participate in correction programs. It also says probation and parole violators with medical issues will be housed by the Department of Correction.



