Photo Gallery: Fatal crash, explosion shut down I-555

An explosive crash involving a tractor-trailer rig Tuesday morning shut down Interstate 555 at the Harrisburg Road.

The truck driver, who has not been identified, was killed in the crash, according to Jonesboro police.

Region 8 News viewers on the scene submitted photos of the crash just minutes after it happened.

